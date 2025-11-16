You don’t need to invest in a load of expensive gear or carve out huge chunks of extra time to give your dog’s brain a workout, writes Sara Barnes, owner and director of Who Lets Your Dog Out? and Dog Adventure Centre in Grantham.

The world outside your front door is already the perfect canine gym. With just a few simple adjustments to your mindset, you can elevate your standard dog walks from a routine chore into the absolute highlight of their day. It’s all about shifting your focus from just getting from A to B, to truly soaking up the journey together.

Female dog walker walks her Jack Russell terrier dog in summer park, leads it on a lead. Photo: istock

The power of the 'Sniffari'

For dogs, their nose isn’t just a cute feature; it’s their primary tool for understanding the world. It’s how they read the local headlines, check who’s been by, and get the gossip on the neighbourhood dogs. It’s their version of us scrolling through social media. When we rush them along, constantly telling them to “heel” or “come on,” it’s like someone snatching our phone away mid-scroll. For at least part of your walk, let the lead go a bit slack and allow them to take the lead. Let them stop and investigate that lamppost for a full minute. Let them bury their nose in that patch of interesting grass. A 20-minute, sniff-heavy walk can genuinely be more exhausting and satisfying for a dog than a 40-minute route march.

Sara Barnes

Simple scent games for an extra dose of dog mental stimulation

This is a phenomenal way to add some focused dog mental stimulation and have a bit of fun together. All you really need is a handful of high-value, extra-smelly treats – think tiny bits of cheese, sausage, or dried fish. Find a quiet spot, ask your dog to sit and wait (or have a friend hold their lead), then toss a treat into some slightly longer grass a few metres away and give them a cheerful “Find it!” command. As they get the hang of it, you can increase the difficulty by hiding treats behind a tree trunk or under a small pile of leaves. It’s an incredibly rewarding game that taps directly into their innate foraging instincts and gives their brain a fantastic workout.

Basic training on the go

Your daily walk is the best classroom you could ask for. It’s one thing for your dog to perform a perfect ‘sit’ or ‘stay’ in your quiet living room, but it’s another thing entirely to do it in a park with squirrels, other dogs, and interesting smells everywhere. Weaving a few minutes of training into your walk adds a valuable layer of difficulty, forcing your dog to focus and really use their brain amidst distractions. Use the environment around you. Ask for a ‘sit’ on a park bench, get them to put their ‘paws up’ on a log, or practise their ‘stay’ while you walk a circle around them. You can even work on their focus by asking them to walk on different surfaces – from pavement to grass to a wooden bridge. This keeps things unpredictable and fun, preventing the dog boredom that can come from sterile, repetitive drills at home.