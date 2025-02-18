A travel agency has had its membership of a leading trade association ended, leaving future customers without its financial protection.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) has terminated its membership with Baldwins Travel, which has a branch in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham, as the agency failed to provide enough financial information to the body.

An ABTA spokesperson said: “ABTA’s Members’ Committee, which comprises ABTA members operating in an independent capacity, has decided to terminate the membership of Baldwins Travel Agency Limited with immediate effect after it failed to provide the financial information required of them as an ABTA member.”

Baldwins Travel is based in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham

The loss of an ABTA membership means Baldwins no longer receives financial protection from ABTA for future bookings.

Those with existing bookings are still protected.

The agency has several other branches across the UK, which are in Westerham, Haywards Heath, Tonbridge, Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells, Tenterden, Lewes, Uckfield, Sevenoaks and Cranbrook.

Baldwins has been approached for further comment.