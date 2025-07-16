Passengers travelling towards London have been warned of severe disruption following a signalling fault this morning (Wednesday).

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said the issue occurred at Peterborough station and affected trains running from Grantham to London via Peterborough, resulting in delays, cancellations and altered services at short notice.

Due to the severity of the problem, LNER has announced tickets dated for travel on Wednesday, July 16, will remain valid for use on Thursday, July 17.

Delays and cancellations have hit rail services via Peterborough station. Image: X/@LNER

Passengers are advised to plan accordingly, check travel alerts for the most up-to-date information and consider alternative arrangements if possible.