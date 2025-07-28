Pupils, staff and the wider community have come together to mark a school’s 60th anniversary with the opening of a new garden and orchard.

A celebratory garden party at Grantham’s Walton Academy on Thursday, July 24, launched the school’s diamond jubilee year and honoured some of its longest-serving staff.

Pupils played a central role in designing and building the garden alongside staff, volunteers and local businesses.

The Walton Academy gardening team with their first prize and trophy from the Lincolnshire Agricultural Show. Photo: David Lowndes

The project was led by the school’s gardening club, with support from club leaders Mike Hoad and Miss Purse, and officially opened by Nick Hamilton of Barnsdale Gardens in Rutland.

Principal Jessica Leonard said the event was a proud moment for the whole school.

““This was a truly special day for the whole Walton community, a chance to celebrate our 60-year history and thank those who have helped shape it, as we look ahead to an exciting future,” she said.

Principal Jessica Leonard and Nick Hamilton open the Walton Academy garden during the 60 years celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

“We are so proud of what our students and staff have achieved with the garden, and we are incredibly grateful to all who have supported the project along the way.”

Twenty fruit trees were planted in a newly created orchard, each dedicated to a staff member with over 20 years of service.

A tree and silver plaque were dedicated in memory of former chair of governors Brian Buttery, who died earlier this year.

Long service award recipients at Walton Academy’s 60 years celebrations: Wendy Waudby, Michelle Gleave, Kim Dolby, Aly Banner, Julie Campion, Sam Willis, Tina Carley, Sandra Conboy, Tanya Ashwin, Mandy Clater, Helen Fielding and Hilary Burton. Photo: David Lowndes

His support for the school, including donations for the garden shed and the “Buttery Cup”, was recognised during the event.

Assistant principal Kim Dolby completed the final stretch of her “6km for 60” challenge at the party, having run 6km every day for 60 days.

Her efforts have raised money for both the garden and the 2026 World Challenge Borneo expedition.

Revd Graeme Buttery and his wife Gill Buttery with the tree planted in memory of former chair of governors Brian Buttery at Walton Academy’s 60 years celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

Guests enjoyed a spread of student-made refreshments – including profiteroles, cinnamon swirls and cupcakes – much of it created using produce grown on site.

The pupils were supported by Lovely Loaves and Bread Educating Britain.

Invited guests at the ceremony for Walton Academy’s 60 years celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

Principal Jessica Leonard at Walton Academy’s 60 years celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

Kim Dolby finishes her 6k for 60 days run at Walton Academy’s 60 years celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

Invited guests at the Walton Academy 60 years celebrations, including SKDC Chairman Ian Selby with consort Anita Selby. Photo: David Lowndes

The academy also recreated its award-winning Lincolnshire Show display and showcased the students’ recent visit to RAF Waddington, where they planted a floral design at the Red Arrows base.