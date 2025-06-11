A ceremonial tree planting has marked the next phase of a major housing development.

Allison Homes East held its ‘Framing the Future’ event at the new Manthorpe Chase site on Belton Lane, near Grantham, recently.

It welcomed representatives from local councils, development partner Amplius, and nearby Belton Woods Hotel to see progress on the 480-home scheme.

A tree has been planted to symbolise 480 new homes in Grantham's future Manthorpe Chase development. Photo: Supplied

The project will offer a mix of two to five-bedroom properties, including affordable homes.

As part of the development, the housebuilder has pledged £5.3 million in Section 106 contributions to support local infrastructure and services.

Attendees toured the site and heard from Adam Knight, managing director at Allison Homes East, before planting a tree in the orchard area to symbolise the community’s growth.

“This is an incredibly exciting landmark in the story of Manthorpe Chase,” said Mr Knight.

“The tree will now grow with the development, serve as a reminder of the work and time that goes into building new communities, and remain long after all the homes have been snapped up.”

Events for prospective buyers are planned to take place at the Belton Woods resort nearby.