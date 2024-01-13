A tree surgeon has said it was “incredibly rewarding” to be named as Employer of the Year in the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

Crimson Kings received the award during an awards ceremony on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The award for Employer of the Year - sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics - is awarded to a business that invests both their time and money into their employees, offers employees a great breadth of developable assets and shows passion towards them.

Crimson Kings are presented with their Employer of the Year award.

Crimson Kings, established in 2019 by Luke Johnson and Jack Copley, offers tree, hedge and vegetation planting and pruning to maintenance and complete removal.

“We're not just committed to quality work, but also to leaving each site in immaculate condition”, said Luke.

The business has grown from a two-men team to a skilled team of 10, including four apprentices.

Luke added: “This venture was sparked following my return from working in West Canada. As former King's School friends and work colleagues, our collaboration was a natural progression, combining our shared passion and expertise as arborists.

“Crimson Kings has undergone huge changes. Beginning with just our expertise, ambition, and basic tools, we have grown into an approved contractor by the Arboricultural Association and a respected local tree surgery firm.

“We are now responsible not just for ourselves but the dedicated teams that work under our wing.

“While we've encountered failures along the way, recognising and learning from them has been the main factor in positive change.”

For Luke, winning Employer of the Year was “incredibly rewarding”.

He added: “Especially considering the goal to win this award was set during the previous year's Grantham Business Awards, where one of our apprentices came runner up in the Employee of the Year.

“It affirms our approach to nurturing talent and creating a positive work culture, something we passionately believe in.”

Luke believes it was his and Jack’s commitment to their team’s wellbeing and development that stood out to the judges.

“We strive to offer a nurturing environment, reflecting the culture we had hoped to have when starting out our own careers”, added Luke.

Looking to the future, Luke hopes for the business to steadily grow, while maintaining “high quality and reputation”.

He added: “We aim to build teams of skilled and dedicated individuals – the backbone of Crimson Kings.

“Additionally, Jack and I are planning expansion into training for the arboriculture and forestry industries.

“We're also seeking our next apprentice, so interested individuals are welcome to contact us.”

To find out more about Crimson Kings, go to www.crimsonkings.co.uk.

