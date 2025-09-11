Home   Grantham   News   Article

Trial date for South Witham motorist who denies refusing police a breath sample

By Duncan Browne
Published: 12:55, 11 September 2025
A trial date has been set for a driver accused of refusing to give police a breath sample.

South Witham resident Aaron Oliver has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge relating to the alleged refusal in Grantham on August 9.

Boston Magistrates’ Court
The 42-year-old appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 10) , when a trial date was set by Judge Daniel Church.

Oliver, of The Parkside, will return to the court to put forward his case on December 5.

He was granted unconditional bail.

