A trial date has been set for a driver accused of refusing to give police a breath sample.

South Witham resident Aaron Oliver has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge relating to the alleged refusal in Grantham on August 9.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

The 42-year-old appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 10) , when a trial date was set by Judge Daniel Church.

Oliver, of The Parkside, will return to the court to put forward his case on December 5.

He was granted unconditional bail.