Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Trial date set for man after stabbing outside Grantham gym

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:08, 03 July 2024

A trial date has been set following a stabbing outside a gym.

Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and guilty to possession of a bladed article after appearing in Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday).

The charges are in relation to an incident outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on May 20 when another man suffered leg injuries.

Daniel Frankish, 41, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for trial on December 2.
Daniel Frankish, 41, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for trial on December 2.

A trial will take place on December 2 at Lincoln Crown Court and is expected to last three days.

Courts Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE