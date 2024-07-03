A trial date has been set following a stabbing outside a gym.

Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and guilty to possession of a bladed article after appearing in Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday).

The charges are in relation to an incident outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on May 20 when another man suffered leg injuries.

Daniel Frankish, 41, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for trial on December 2.

A trial will take place on December 2 at Lincoln Crown Court and is expected to last three days.