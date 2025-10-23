Britain’s top Rolling Stones tribute band will let audiences relive the 60s with a rare Lincolnshire performance.

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre will welcome the Counterfeit Stones on Saturday, October 25, for a night of classic hits.

Now in their 33rd year, the band will bring their “mock ‘n’ roll” show to the centre.

The Counterfeit Stones will perform at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

Fans can expect a lively set including “Start Me Up”, “Angie”, “Honky Tonk Woman”, “Paint It Black”, “Ruby Tuesday” and “Let’s Spend the Night Together”.

The performance combines retro fashion, vintage guitars, and a playful nod to Spinal Tap humour, making for an immersive 60s experience.

Attention to detail is a hallmark of the Counterfeit Stones’ performances.

The band replicates the Rolling Stones’ extensive guitar collection, including acoustics, basses, and electric sitars, while maintaining the original tunings.

Praises for the act have come from high-profile figures, including Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, as well as institutions such as Buckingham Palace and The Guardian/

Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £27, including a £2 booking fee, and are available online, by phone, or at the Guildhall Arts Centre box office in St Peters Hill, Grantham Town Centre.

With their first Grantham show, the Counterfeit Stones promise a night of nostalgic rock, live energy, and “Satisfaction” for every audience member.