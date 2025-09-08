A musical tribute to Beatles icon George Harrison is set to return to a town theatre.

The George Harrison Project, a five-piece band known for celebrating Harrison’s work from The Beatles, his solo career, and his time with supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, will perform at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday, September 12, from 7.30pm.

Back by popular demand, the group promises a hit-packed evening with classics including Here Comes The Sun, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Something, My Sweet Lord, and Taxman.

The George Harrison Project returns to Grantham’s Guildhall this September. Photo: Supplied

The show also features archive video footage and insights into Harrison’s life and career, making it suitable for all ages.

Harrison rose to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, the best-selling band in history with over 600 million records sold.

Following the band’s split, he enjoyed solo success and later joined The Traveling Wilburys alongside music legends Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty.

The George Harrison Project has earned glowing reviews across the UK and beyond, attracting fans from as far as Brazil and the USA.

Tickets are priced at £24 and can be booked via www.guildhallartscentre.com or by calling 01476 406158.