Tributes have been paid to one of the area’s longest-serving landlords following his death.

John Fairhurst, who ran The White Swan in Barrowby for more than three decades, died on Wednesday (July 23) aged 74 following an illness. He had been due to retire as landlord on Monday, August 4.

Originally from Liverpool, John began his working life in the motor trade, but from the age of 15 he was working a part-time job in pubs, eventually making hospitality his full-time calling.

John Fairhurst of Grantham's White Swan pub has died aged 74. Photo: Shared with permission of the family

After spells managing bars at Stoke Rochford Hall and running The White Lion in Colsterworth, he took over The White Swan in 1992 — a move that would shape his legacy for the next 32-and-a-half years.

Known affectionately to many as ‘White Swan John’, he turned the Barrowby pub into a hub of community life, supporting darts and crib teams, fundraising for causes such as the RNLI and prostate cancer, and helping young people take their first steps into work.

In 2022, John was honoured with a long service award from Star Pubs and Bars, and The White Swan was a regular fixture in the Camra Good Beer Guide for more than 20 consecutive years.

The White Swan’s John Fairhurst has been remembered for his warmth, humour and passion for real ale. Photo: Shared with permission of the family

He also served as chairman of the Grantham and District Licensed Victuallers’ Association and was a fellow of the British Institute of Innkeeping.

John’s sister Patricia Foggon said she was “proud to have called him my brother”.

“He really was very, very well loved and respected,” she said.

Tributes have honoured Grantham pub landlord John Fairhurst and his decades of service at the bar. Photo: Shared with permission of the family

John’s warmth, humour and passion for real ale made him a well-respected figure in the pub trade and a cherished part of village life.

He had no children of his own, however, Patricia said he became a part of many customers’ families.

“The number of people who sort of adopted him as one of their own was fantastic,” she said, adding that he also loved spending time with her own children and grandchildren as well.

He cared for his mother, who was also a regular face at the pub over the years, and even a few years ago surprised her on a family trip to Spain.

John was well travelled, with sister Patricia living in various places across the globe and him visiting her in a number of different countries.

Barrowby Parish Council chairman Nigel Eaton said John was a “legendary landlord”.

Posting to the parish council Facebook page, he offered “heartfelt condolences” to John’s family, friends and customers.

“Please raise a glass,” he added.

Grantham CAMRA said John was “an integral part” of the town organisation “for so long”.

Sara Bedford said there had always been a “warm welcome” at the pub from John and that he would be “missed by many”.

Jursten Janney said: “John, you were a legend! You will never be forgotten by the village.”

Sharing the post, Sue Hodgson called it the “end of an era”, adding: “He was such a character and will be greatly missed.”

A spokesman from Star Pubs said: “We are extremely sad to hear of the passing of long-serving operator of The White Swan pub, John Fairhurst.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

John’s funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday, August 22, at 1.30pm. The family are expecting a large number of mourners and are looking to arrange a broadcast outside the crematorium to cater for that.

It is expected a further event will take place at John’s beloved pub, however, details are yet to be finalised.