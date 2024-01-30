Tributes have been paid to a man who was a member of a canal society.

Tony Jackson, who was a long standing member of the Grantham Canal Society died on Wednesday, January 24, which was also his 72nd birthday.

Tony had been suffering from Motor Neurone Disease which progressed rapidly.

Tony Jackson at the Grantham Canal Society's Discovery Day in 2016.

In a tribute to his friend known affectionately as “the lone ranger”, Tom Reviewer said it was with the “heaviest of hearts” to announce the news of his friend’s passing.

Tom, a fellow member of the Grantham Canal Society, added: “Others are far more qualified than I to recite his lengthy list of accomplishments, not only as the stalwart and backbone of the social media sites where his chatty and informative posts drew so many of us into the watery world and along with the numerous other areas he volunteered for within the canal society, but also in other quarters too.

“The Marie Curie Society and The Grantham Dramatic Society, to name only two.

“I’m going to try to keep this fairly short: Lone Ranger. I know you’ll be wanting your supper, normally the case following our chance meetings by the canal.

“You, returning on your bike with those ubiquitous bulging panniers, from a shopping trip or litter pick, late in the afternoon.

“On those occasions, we spent an hour or two - shooting the breeze and putting the world to rights.

“The man must have loved sausages as I would frequently hear him mutter something about bangers for supper, although on subsequent reflection, it may have been ‘bang goes my supper’.

“I still vividly recall our first meeting some years ago now, when I was accosted by some bloke on a bike, immediately striking me as a cross between Worzel Gummidge and Catweazle.

“Those of you who know him personally will understand what I mean.

“His interest in and wide knowledge of the canal immediately struck a spark in me and fanned the flame such that I wanted to know more, not only about the canal but the bloke as well. So started our friendship.

“I’m going to steal the final words that Rosemary, his partner, used when she passed on the sad news to the volunteers of the canal society and since it also had a special nod to me.

“‘The Lone Ranger has pedalled off into the sunset’.”

Tony was heavily involved in organising events with the canal society.

