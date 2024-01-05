A man took his own life by walking into the path of a lorry, an inquest has heard.

Sean Gaynor, who lived in Grantham and was aged 57, died instantly on July 11, 2023, following a collision with a lorry on the A52 at Grantham.

Boston Coroners Court. Photo: Google Maps

Coroner Paul Cooper said that Mr Gaynor - who ran his own business on eBay - walked into the middle of the road a few seconds before the lorry collided with him. The inquest heard that the lorry driver “couldn’t have done anything”.

Mr Gaynor, originally from Surrey, left a letter to his partner of more than 30 years a few days before the crash.

The inquest heard Mr Gaynor suffered from back pain following an injury he sustained when he was 18 years old.

A statement from his partner was read out in the inquest which described him as an “achiever” and a “creative” man, but said his back pain “affected him” and he would “withdraw from things” as a result.

Mr Gaynor was also described as an “avid chess player” and as “competitive”.

The inquest also heard that he narrowly missed out on attending university in either Oxford or Cambridge when he was younger – going on to study at the University of Southampton.

At the inquest, held at Boston Coroners Court on Wednesday (January 3), coroner Mr Cooper recorded a verdict of suicide.

Samaritans offer free round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or college and study-related stress.

Samaritans say: “You can get in touch with us about anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small the issue.”

Anyone can find out about Samaritans by going to its website at www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.

Samaritans can also be contacted free by phone on 116 123.