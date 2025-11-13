Tributes have been paid to former mayor and ambulance driver David ‘Jock’ Kerr, who dedicated more than five decades to serving Grantham.

The flag outside South Kesteven District Council’s offices was flown at half-mast on Thursday following his death on Wednesday night.

The authority posted on Facebook: “Please join us in extending our condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes pour in for Jock Kerr, who served Grantham for more than five decades

Jock, 82, began his career in the ambulance service in Glasgow before moving to Grantham in 1968.

He became a familiar and much-loved figure across the town, known for his quick wit and lifelong dedication to helping others.

As an ambulance driver, Jock helped deliver hundreds of babies and even saved the life of a baby girl who later invited him to her wedding 25 years on.

Council flag lowered as Grantham remembers ‘larger than life’ Jock Kerr.

He went on to serve as a district councillor for the Earlesfield ward between 1999-2003 and 2007-2015 and was mayor of Grantham from 2002 to 2003.

South Kesteven District Council Chairman Councillor Ian Selby said: “He was certainly one of the town’s characters.

“He served our community, not just as an ambulance driver for 50 years, but also as a district councillor.

“As a Chartered Trustee of the town he had the opportunity to serve our town as the mayor. His personal presentation was second to none.”

He recalled an event at Lincoln Cathedral and Castle where Jock wore a Scottish kilt, adding: “He looked wonderful.”

“Jock also always had a joke to tell - one humorous story I could not possibly repeat, but it will keep me laughing for years to come.

“I will remember him fondly.”

Grantham Town Councillor Bruce Wells worked with him at the town’s ambulance station and described him as “a well-loved bloke” with “a great sense of humour”.

“He was a lovely guy and he liked to joke and laugh,” he said.

“He was so good at the job it was unbelievable and he’d help anyone if he could.”

Most recently he had been living the Worksop area due to health issues but a fundraising campaign set up by his son, Matthew “Minty” Kerr, had raised more than £450 to help bring Jock’s body home to Grantham so he can be laid to rest beside his late wife, Maggie.

“My dad was a massive part of Grantham via the ambulance side or be it the council and mayor duties,” said Matthew, the youngest of three brothers, in the fundraiser.

“He’s always loved his town and helped bring 100s of babies into the world and lives back into the town.”