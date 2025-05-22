Tributes have been paid to a much-loved woman who helped raise more than £150,000 for the schoolchildren under her care.

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) is also to rename one of its buildings in honour of Katie Bennington, who lived in The Belfry in Grantham, and died aged 45 on April 21 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

She had worked at the GANF since 2014 and left a legacy of dedication, warmth and tireless fundraising.

Katie Bennington raised vital funds for GANF before her passing in April. Photo: Supplied

Katie helped raise more than £150,000 for the school through the parent and carer charity she founded, Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), in 2015.

Her efforts funded a wide range of facilities, including adapted gym spaces, sensory rooms, a forest school, an archery booth, a therapy room and an outdoor classroom.

Her work led to recognition for both herself and the school. In 2015, she was nominated for a Grantham Journal Grantham is Great award, and in 2022 she was recognised at the SK Community Awards for her “extraordinary achievements”.

Katie with husband David at the SK Community Awards in 2022. Photo: Supplied

As a tribute, GANF has announced that it will rename a building at its Ambergate site as ‘The Bennington Building’ – a gesture Katie knew about before her death.

Daley Barber-Allen, headteacher at GANF, described Katie as “a much-loved and respected member of the CIT and GANF family” whose dedication touched every corner of the school community.

He said that when he started at the school in 2014, she “welcomed me with open arms, offered her steady guidance, and – on more than one occasion – kept me in check with a cheeky smile and a knowing glance”.

Katie with husband David and son Joseph. Photo: Supplied

“Katie worked tirelessly across both of our school sites, leaving a lasting impact wherever she went,” he said.

“She was the heart and soul of our Ambergate campus.

“She was a constant source of support for our parent and carer community and was always available to provide a comforting ear to anyone who needed it.

“She went out of her way to help others, and this is something we will always remember her for.

“Katie’s legacy is one of love, laughter and loyalty. She gave so much to our school and trust community, and for that, we are forever grateful.

“She will be dearly missed and always remembered as a real-life angel.”

Katie was born in Ely and grew up in Chatteris and Melton before being educated at Cromwell Community College.

She worked in home care and care homes before joining GANF, initially volunteering before being hired in a support role.

She started at the Sandon campus, then moved across to Ambergate.

She later moved into administration, taking on the role of lead for school communications while continuing her work with FOSA and local school boards.

Katie was also an active member of the GANF and Greenfields Academy Local School Boards.

She met husband David in 2008, moving in together shortly after. On March 2, 2009, their son Joseph was born.

Katie is survived by David and Joseph, who attends GANF, along with her sister Lucy.

Her husband David said: “Apart from Joe, FOSA was her passion and she raised so much money for the pupils over the years and was very proud of that achievement.

“Katie was an absolutely amazing wife and mother to Joe.

“She enjoyed helping everyone and anyone – nothing was ever too much trouble.

“Words cannot express how much we will miss her.”

A gofundme has been launched to help David pay for the funeral costs while the family adjust to life without Katie.

It has already raised over £1,700.

Katie’s funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium tomorrow (Friday, May 23) at 11.30am.