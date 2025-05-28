Tributes have been paid to three young men described as the ‘life and soul’ of Bingham, who died in a two-car crash last week.

Driver Harry Archer, 23, and his two passengers, Luke Newton, 19, and Pearce Haran,21, died at the scene in Cotgrave Road, Tollerton, at about 11pm on Thursday last week.

Two men in the other car, a passenger aged 20 and a driver aged 26, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Cotgrave Road, Tollerton, where the collision took place. Photo: Google

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dozens of people and businesses took to social media to pay their respects to the former pupils of Toot Hill School, Bingham.

The White Lion pub in Bingham shared the ‘tragic news of the passing of three cherished members’ of their pub family with the ‘heaviest of hearts’.

They added: “Harry, Pearce, and Luke were more than just regulars; they were true friends to so many of us here.

“Their laughter, warmth, and presence lit up every corner of the pub, and their absence leaves a space that can never be filled.

“Whether sharing stories over a pint, cheering on a match, or simply being the kind souls they were, they brought people together in the best way.

“We send our deepest love and condolences to their families, friends, and everyone feeling the weight of this devastating loss.

“We will be raising a glass in their memory and finding ways, as a community, to honour the joy they brought into our lives.

“Gone far too soon, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, lads, you’ll always have a place here at The White Lion.”

Oceann Hibbett-Massetti shared on social media about losing her brother Luke. She wrote: “I’m going to miss you so much and I love you so much. You’re a bundle of happiness in every room you walked in you made everyone laugh and smile you always tried to put a smile on everybody’s face.

“I’ll always keep you in my heart, we will meet again someday.”

Another former Toot Hill School pupil, Stephen Leech, shared his sadness as he tagged the three young men and said he would always cherish the memories they had together.

Porky Harrison described the three men as the ‘life and soul of Bingham’ as they were always enjoying themselves.

“God bless you lads party hard up there.”

Emily Greenwood wrote: “Three of the nicest, most genuine free spirited people this is an absolute utter tragedy.

“Sending so much love to their families and them closest to them.

“They really were the nicest lads.”

Nottinghamshire Police is carrying out an investigation to determine what has happened.

Anyone with information or who saw the incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 25*297832 and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.