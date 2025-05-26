A veteran radio presenter whose career spanned more than five decades has died aged 75.

John Peters, known to listeners of Grantham’s Gravity FM, brought warmth and deep musical knowledge to the area’s community stations, where his passion for broadcasting never waned.

Although born in Middlesex, John moved to the East Midlands to become the first voice on Nottingham’s Radio Trent in 1975.

Former Gravity FM presenter John Peters has died aged 75. Photo: Boom Radio

His career began a year earlier at United Biscuits Network, a closed-circuit station for factory workers.

He went on to broadcast for GEM-AM, Saga 106.6 and Smooth Radio, becoming a fixture across commercial and community radio, including Radio2XS.

In 2021, John joined Boom Radio, where he reached audiences nationwide for the first time, hosting John’s Jukebox, the Friday Fandango and the popular Vintage Charts show.

Boom Radio co-founder David Lloyd described him as “a giant in East Midlands broadcasting with an unmistakable style” and a “relaxed energy” that turned chart shows into “unmissable drama”.

A tribute on the station’s website called him the “king of chart shows”, adding: “Only at Boom have his rare gifts been heard across the UK – and he was enormously touched by the enthusiasm you showed for his programmes.

“John was a radio man through and through, with an enviable command of the sound of the medium, weaving voice and music together into a rich audio tapestry. With his somehow relaxed energy, few have the gift he had for making a chart show an unmissable drama.”

Former BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Rod Whiting said: “He was every bit as lovely off-air as he was on.

“Like his many loyal listeners, I’ll miss that cheery, distinctive voice – it really was made for the airwaves.

“A light has gone out in Radio Land.”

Rob Persani, founder of Rutland & Stamford Sound and long-time host of Rutland Radio, described John as “one of the absolute best”.

“A unique presenter, clever engineer, lover of radio and life, and a lovely man. He came to work with us on Rutland Radio for a time on Saturday breakfast, having been a legend in the region since 1975 at Trent. In between doing a live show, he fiddled with the sound in the racks and made the station sound incredible,” said Rob.

Tim Arnold, a Gravity FM listener from Ingoldsby, said: “It is a tragedy that Radio Luxembourg and the BBC never gave him a national platform,” though Peters’ enduring presence on Boom gave fans a chance to enjoy his talents on a wider stage.

“His dedication to radio was matched by his kindness and professionalism, leaving a lasting legacy.

“John’s death marks the end of an era for British radio, but his voice and contributions will be remembered by generations of listeners.”

John also had a love for electronics and classic cars, and once built his own home broadcasting station.

He is survived by his wife Chrissie and his wider family.