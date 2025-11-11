A London-based group is going to bring classical and contemporary music to town.

Grantham will welcome the Marsyas Trio tomorrow (Wednesday, November 12), at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, for a Grantham Music Club concert.

The ensemble—Australian flautist Helen Vidovich, Canadian cellist Valerie Welbanks, and Belarusian pianist Olga Stezhko—explores classical-to-contemporary works for flute, cello, and piano, tackling themes of gender, society, and politics through both commissions and historic repertoire.

Formed by Royal Academy of Music graduates, the trio has performed at venues including Kettle’s Yard and Aldeburgh’s Red House and recently toured the north of England.

Their 2024 album Alternative Readings followed 2018’s In the Theatre of Air, celebrating suffrage.

Active collaborators in education and the arts, they have worked with puppeteers, film-makers, and universities including Churchill College and Leeds.

The concert begins at 7.30pm, running approximately two hours.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, while children and students can attend free.