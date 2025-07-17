Three South Kesteven councillors have defected from the Conservatives to join Reform UK.

Former party leader Councillor Graham Jeal (St Vincent’s), along with Councillors Ben Green and David Bellamy (both Isaac Newton) have formed the first Reform UK group on the council.

They cited disillusionment and a focus on “principles and the people”.

From left: councillors David Bellamy, Ben Green and Graham Jeal, who have joined Reform UK. Photo: Supplied

All three have held senior roles during their time with the Conservatives – Coun Jeal served as leader of the opposition, Coun Green was a deputy group leader, and Coun Bellamy chaired the planning committee.

Coun Jeal said: “I have given the Conservative Party many years of service, but sadly it has left behind the values of its voters.”

He said issues like “spiralling taxes, uncontrolled immigration and unpunished crime” were met with “excuses”.

“I’m done with excuses – I want solutions,” he added.

Coun Green, now group leader, said: “I’ve watched the old parties drift farther and farther from the people they claim to serve.

“Principle has been traded for power, and I cannot in good conscience go on defending failure.

“Reform UK offers the clean break our communities deserve.”

Coun Bellamy said the change would not alter his priorities.

“South Kesteven voters elected us to speak up for them on issues such as unwanted solar farms,” he said.

“That mission hasn’t changed. What’s changing is the vehicle.”

The councillors said the decision was not personal.

“I respect many of my friends in the Conservative Party,” said Coun Green.

“This is about policy and principle.”

Welcoming the group, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice MP described their move as “brave and commendable”, adding: “Ben, Graham and David have been tireless advocates for their communities and committed public servants.

“Guided by conviction and the needs of their residents, I know they speak for the many voters who feel let down and want real change. I’m delighted to have them aboard.”