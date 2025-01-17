A trio of tribute acts are coming to town.

The Ultimate Tribute and Comedy Show comes to the Grantham College Refectory on Friday, January 31.

Three award winning acts will perform for audiences on the night.

The Ultimate Tribute and Comedy Show is coming to the Grantham College Refectory.

Performing on the night will be singer and comedian Marc Bolton, alongside Nicola Marie Harris as Amy Winehouse and Ryan Elliott as Olly Murs.

Tickets cost £15 and can be bought by calling or texting 07835 502734.

Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.