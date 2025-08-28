Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Canal Society to host annual produce fair

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 05:00, 28 August 2025

A canal society will welcome visitors to its annual produce fair at the weekend.

A highlight of the Grantham Canal Society calendar, the event at Woolsthorpe depot on Sunday, August 31, offers a chance for people to buy or donate garden produce at the bring and buy stall.

Guests can browse a variety of stalls, enjoy tea and homemade cake, or grab a burger from the barbecue.

The Grantham Canal Produce Fair returns to Woolsthorpe depot on Sunday, August 31.

The society’s popular trip boat, The Three Shires, will offer 30-minute cruises along the scenic canal on a turn-up-and-ride basis.

Volunteers recommend booking tickets early on arrival to avoid disappointment.

“If you haven’t joined us before, I highly recommend taking a trip,” the society said in a statement.

“You might be smitten with the boat and book a longer cruise another day.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs for a stroll along the towpath, with the chance to spot a kingfisher and reconnect with nature.

The nearby pub, The Duck, offers a spot to unwind after a canal walk or boat trip.

