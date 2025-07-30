There is still plenty of hope for Lincolnshire’s Turd Towns, says the man who has been listing the county’s grimmest locations.

Yellowbelly opinion has been split since a video was uploaded to YouTube last week, ranking the seven places to avoid across the county - some labelling local spots a ‘dump’ and others staunchly defending their home towns.

For residents of Grantham, Gainsborough, Boston, Cleethorpes, Skegness, Grimsby and Scunthorpe, the video did not make happy viewing.

Boston got a bum rap in the vlog

In a phone call to LincsOnline the vlogger behind the Turd Towns channel — who asked not to be named — spelled out how exactly how he ranked what he found to be the grottiest spots in the area.

“I know my videos split opinion, but it’s my mission to get round every county and try to draw attention to places that could be really good if the Government cared about them,” he said.

“But there’s too many places outside London that are being neglected and have fallen by the wayside in the last decade.

The Turd Towns presenter talking to the camera in Boston

“A lot of (the content) is comedy and tongue in cheek, but I do genuinely want these places to improve and get back to the ways of when we were younger and things felt better.

“My process is, I’ll come into a county with a list of potential places and then I spend time in each of these places.

“Sometimes I’ll rock up and realise this is actually a nice place and I chalk it off the list. Other ones I’ll look around and see boarded up stuff, gangs hanging around and an unwelcoming atmosphere and think ‘yeah, I’ll stay here’.

“When that happens I’m usually in the town for four or five hours.”

Attempting to rank Lincolnshire’s most forgettable towns is no easy task.

To do so the presenter — a full-time YouTuber who also runs other channels — not only had to navigate the second largest county in the country but also spent five days visiting 16 towns, sleeping three of those nights in his car and a fourth in a budget hotel in Grimsby, above a park where street drinkers congregate.

The idea was born out of a love for the infamous Crap Towns books of the early 2000s and a childhood spent travelling the nation.

“I had a really weird upbringing,” he added.

“My parents were big hikers and I was an only child, so spent hours in the car with nothing to do, usually my only company was an atlas or a map.

“I kept thinking ‘wow, we’re in the middle of nowhere, we’ve driven five hours and there’s this random town on the edge of a mountain’.

“I found it fascinating there were different paces of life and environments.”

While being told your home town is in decline not be an easy watch, the presenter argues that the problems facing Lincolnshire towns are not purely issues for the county.

“It’s 100 per cent a national issue,” he said.

“Everyone thinks these problems are local and affect them, but I’m telling you as someone who has travelled up and down the country, these problems are mirrored in every single county.

“Every single county now seems to have one or two dodgy towns with the same issues. Even the ones that aren’t dodgy have the same stories; there are barber shops and vape shops everywhere. Even charity shops are disappearing a bit now, believe it or not.”

Readers also wondered why issues they perceive to have been caused by migration weren’t highlighted in Turd Towns.

To this, the presenter told us he preferred his videos to centre around his own personal opinions and experiences.

“People who watch a lot of YouTube will know that anyone who talks about migration and how they perceive the state of the country, those videos are getting massive amounts of views. But I call it the low hanging fruit, personally.

“I know we have problems in this country, but I try to keep away from the politics. I’m from the west country where these issues aren’t massively affecting people here, so I’d feel like a hypocrite to be so passionate about something like that.

“But I do understand people have opinions on these issues.”

However, for the people of Lincolnshire who feel slighted by the video, the overriding message is that the county isn’t actually that bad.

“I go round a lot of counties and during my research people who watch my channel were telling me ‘you’re going to have a hard time with Lincolnshire’, making me think I’d run into a of of trouble filming and there’d be lots of horrible towns,” the presenter added.

“I get there and, to be honest, scenery-wise it was nicer than Cambridgeshire, where I’d came from the day before. It wasn’t anywhere near as bad as everyone was making out.

“I thought it was quite nice and I found it easier to drive around than Norfolk and Suffolk, that felt like forever there.”

And for the residents of these ‘Turd Towns’, it’s not too late to give up hope.

As our visitor explained: “There was a place I labelled the worse place in Wales, called Rumney.

“The first time I ever went it was the grimmest place I’d ever seen. I was making another video a couple of years later and I thought I’d drive through and see how they’re getting on.

“To be fair it had improved quite a lot and I’d no longer call it the worst place in Wales. There’s always a chance places can get better, and I genuinely hope they do.