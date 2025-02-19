TV stars will be heading to a town social club next week for a night of laughs with improvised hilarity and award-winning acts.

Grantham Railway Social Club will host a night of top-tier comedy on Thursday, February 27, courtesy of Funhouse Comedy Club.

The event promises an evening of laughter, with a stellar line-up of comedians who have graced television screens and international stages.

Stephen Bailey will be headlining the night. Photo: Supplied

Leading the bill is Stephen Bailey, known for his sharp wit and camp charm.

Stephen, a multi-award-nominated comedian, has appeared on Live at The Apollo and Would I Lie to You, and his engaging style is sure to captivate the audience.

Opening the night are The Noise Next Door, whose quick-fire improvised routines have earned acclaim on BBC and ITV.

Noise Next Door will be one of the acts supporting the night. Photo: Supplied

Their quirky characters and musical sketches create a unique comedic experience.

Also performing is Diane Spencer, an award-winning comic whose international accolades include performances at The Laugh Factory and critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Rounding out the line-up is Barnaby Slater, a skilled storyteller with a knack for sharp humour.

The evening will be hosted by Spiky Mike, known for his animated compering style.

For details and bookings, visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Tickets are £16 in advance, with doors opening at 7.15pm and the show starting at 8.00pm.