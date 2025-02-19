Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stephen Bailey tops the bill at Grantham Railway Social Club's comedy night

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 19 February 2025

TV stars will be heading to a town social club next week for a night of laughs with improvised hilarity and award-winning acts.

Grantham Railway Social Club will host a night of top-tier comedy on Thursday, February 27, courtesy of Funhouse Comedy Club.

The event promises an evening of laughter, with a stellar line-up of comedians who have graced television screens and international stages.

Stephen Bailey will be headlining the night. Photo: Supplied
Stephen Bailey will be headlining the night. Photo: Supplied

Leading the bill is Stephen Bailey, known for his sharp wit and camp charm.

Stephen, a multi-award-nominated comedian, has appeared on Live at The Apollo and Would I Lie to You, and his engaging style is sure to captivate the audience.

Opening the night are The Noise Next Door, whose quick-fire improvised routines have earned acclaim on BBC and ITV.

Noise Next Door will be one of the acts supporting the night. Photo: Supplied
Noise Next Door will be one of the acts supporting the night. Photo: Supplied

Their quirky characters and musical sketches create a unique comedic experience.

Also performing is Diane Spencer, an award-winning comic whose international accolades include performances at The Laugh Factory and critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Rounding out the line-up is Barnaby Slater, a skilled storyteller with a knack for sharp humour.

The evening will be hosted by Spiky Mike, known for his animated compering style.

For details and bookings, visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Tickets are £16 in advance, with doors opening at 7.15pm and the show starting at 8.00pm.

Events Grantham Stage Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE