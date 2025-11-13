After two decades of caring from little ones in Grantham and beyond, the owner of an award-winning town nursery offering childcare ‘from the heart’ has looked back with pride at her achievements.

Mel Hart is marking 20 years of business with Albion House Day Nursery — and in that time she has seen the business survive national crises and go from strength to strength.

Mel began her career in childcare as a nanny when she was 17, and then ran Hougham and Marston Preschool from 1995 to 1998, then again in 2003 to 2005 — but she said her aim was always to run her own nursery.

Albion House Day Nursery children celebrating 20 years, from left: deputy manager Sky Parry, manager Lizzy Soper, owner Mel Hart, and co-ordinator Lottie Farrow. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Even when I was as young as 16, I knew I wanted to go into childcare because I love children so much,” she said.

The chance came about after the former owners of Albion House in Grantham town centre sold the business and Mel took the reins in November 2005.

Initially, the nursery was so well run and established that not much was changed, Mel explained, but over time, Hygge — a Danish and Norwegian concept that describes a cosy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality — became a strong influence in Mel’s life and it became a core part of the nursery’s ethos.

Albion House Day Nursery celebrating 20 years, from left: co-ordinator Lottie Farrow, deputy manager Sky Parry, owner Mel Hart, and manager Lizzy Soper. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I read about Hygge and it was basically me,” Mel said, “I didn’t realise there was a word for it and I loved the whole idea of it.”

Albion House became a Hygge-accredited nursery in 2020, which Mel said was one of her proudest accomplishments as well as the many awards the nursery has won over the years, as Albion House has been named in the top 20 rated nurseries in the East Midlands for six years in a row.

The nursery has made it through several national crises, including surviving the 2008 recession and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been stressful, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but we’ve gone from strength to strength and what makes us unique is we’re a small setting and we want to stay true to ourselves and maintain our reputation.”

Albion House Day Nursery owner Mel Hart. Photo: Iliffe Media

In 2022, Mel expanded the business by acquiring the former Dappledown Nursery in Honington and opened The Old School House nursery, which she transformed into a Hyyge-accredited setting and created Little Hart’s Childcare to encompass both nurseries.

“It was a risk, but it’s really nice to be able to offer both a town and village setting.”

Nursery manager Lizzy Soper said that one of the keys to the nursery’s success is the family unit that Mel has created:

“It’s a place where the children feel safe and loved and want to be here,” she said, “Families are giving us their most precious being to look after and we need to create an environment where they feel safe to be and we look after the children like they’re our own — it’s all from the heart,” or ‘Hart’, she joked.

New plans in the pipeline could see The Old School House expand further, but Mel said the priority is to continue offering the best setting for babies and children to grow and thrive.