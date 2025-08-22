A new take on the Arthurian legends set at a time when Britain is facing an overseas invasion forms part of the plot of a new novel.

The Orphan Country is the first book in a trilogy penned by Grantham author Colin J. Smith, which charts the natives’ battles against pillagers looking for fresh opportunities on this island.

After 400 years of occupation the Romans have withdrawn from Britain.

Old insular tribal influences once again begin to re-emerge within the disorder that follows.

More importantly outsiders looking on, sense an opportunity and begin to slowly converge on the islands.

From the east come the Germanic tribes; Angles, Jutes, Saxons, seeking land and plunder. From the west come the Scotti, sensing the opportunity for pillage.

For the first time in almost four centuries, Britain must stand alone.

This is the story of different groups of native Britons at this moment in our history.

Parentless children coping in a perilous land, tribal leaders attempting to achieve unity and bands of warriors fighting to push back the invader while at the same time attempting to quell internal rivalries.

The novel also encompasses a different slant on the legend of Arthur and features other, associated characters of the time.

There are elements of magic at work within this society, both good and evil, as well as being found in the ancient landscape.

The characters must travel throughout southern and western Britain as they seek a mystical element forged before time; something that legend has it will unite the diverse tribes and establish a new nation.

Married father-of-six Colin served in the Armed Forces for 26 years before leaving to work in the private sector.

He has always had a deep interest in history, the landscape of Iron age Britain, photography and writing.

“I wrote this book initially, purely for my own benefit as I have a natural interest in history, the myths and legends of Britain and the geographic layout of neolithic and Iron Age Britain,” he explained.

“I also sought to explore the nature of the immigration of the Germanic tribes, their integration into the countryside and their relationship with the indigenous Britons, based not on various historian surmises but as something that could have been sometimes aggressive, sometimes peaceful.

“This is also something that could, in certain aspects, resonate today.”

The story covers three books, all three of which have already been written, and takes the various characters through periods of peace and conflict.

The Orphan Country (ISBN: 9781836283584) will be published on August 28.

It costs £16.99 and is available from Troubador at https://troubador.co.uk/