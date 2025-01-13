Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police arrest two on suspicion of possession of firearm after armed response in Grantham

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 18:37, 13 January 2025
 | Updated: 10:10, 14 January 2025

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were on scene in Tamar Court in Grantham “following several reports including a report of a firearm and a potential altercation at the address” this afternoon (Monday, January 13).

A large police presence has been seen in Grantham.
A statement said firearms officers were there for the “safety of those at the address” and said there was “No risk to the public”.

The incident has been “safely contained”.

Those arrested are still in custody.

