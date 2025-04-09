Two candidates are standing for election for a town council seat in May.

Alongside the poll to decide the county’s new Greater Lincolnshire Mayor and county councillors, Grantham candidates Alan Fox (Labour) and Paul O’Reilly (Grantham Together) will be standing for St Vincent’s Ward at Grantham Town Council.

The seat was vacated by Independent Stacey Cunnington in February after she announced her resignation due to her "busy lifestyle."

The vote will open on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Photo: Stock

The election takes place on Thursday, May 1, with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm. The mayoral elections take place the same day.

The deadline for registering to vote is midnight on Friday (April 11).