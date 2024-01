One lane of the A1 has had to close tonight following a crash.

Two cars have been involved in the collision, which occurred on the A1 southbound at Marshall Way, near Long Bennington.

The crash has affected traffic between Newark and Grantham – but is reported to still be moving steadily through the area.

The incident was reported just after 6pm today (Thursday, January 11).