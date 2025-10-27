Home   Grantham   News   Article

A1 northbound drivers face delays after two crashes near Colsterworth

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 13:24, 27 October 2025
 | Updated: 13:28, 27 October 2025

Two crashes on the A1 northbound are causing severe delays this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed one of the crashes near Colsterworth involved a car and a lorry, while the other involved two cars, and both incidents are blocking the northbound lane.

Traffic monitoring services reported congestion stretching between the B668 turn-off at Stretton and the A151 Colsterworth Services junction, with average speeds around 10mph and delays ranging from nine to 15 minutes.

Police warn motorists to avoid the A1 northbound after two collisions. Image: AA Traffic News
Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services remain at the scene managing the incidents.

