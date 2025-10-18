Two fire crews were called upon to tackle a living room blaze.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen came to the aid of a household in Cox’s Walk in Great Gonerby on Thursday night (October 16).

Two fire crews tackled this blaze in Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography

The impact of the house fire can be seen. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says that two hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus and four thermal image cameras were deployed as they tackled the incident, which happened shortly before 7pm.

Ceiling hooks, shovels and a circular saw were also called into action.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen tackled this house fire in Great Gonerby on Thursday night (October 16). Photo: RSM Photography

The impact of the house fire in Cox's Walk, Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography

The condition of the occupants is not yet known.