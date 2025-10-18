Crews from Grantham and Corby Glen tackle Great Gonerby house fire
Two fire crews were called upon to tackle a living room blaze.
Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen came to the aid of a household in Cox’s Walk in Great Gonerby on Thursday night (October 16).
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says that two hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus and four thermal image cameras were deployed as they tackled the incident, which happened shortly before 7pm.
Ceiling hooks, shovels and a circular saw were also called into action.
The condition of the occupants is not yet known.