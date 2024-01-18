Grantham and Corby Glen crews called to South Witham fire
Published: 07:30, 18 January 2024
| Updated: 07:32, 18 January 2024
Two fire crews were called out to tackle an outbuilding fire yesterday evening.
Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen attended an incident in Broadgate Road, South Witham after a callout at 5.47pm.
A spokesman said the blaze caused ‘severe fire damage’ to the flue of a log burner and a portion of wall measuring 2m x 3m.
A hosereel, thermal imaging camera and small tools were used to fight the fire.