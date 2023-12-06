Two Grantham “legends” have refurbished a popular nativity scene in the town centre that was in “a sorry state”.

Rob Pepper and Malcolm Swinburn have worked to restore the nativity scene in St Peter’s Hill ahead of the Christmas period.

The figures are 60 years old this year, and were in “a sorry state”, according to district Councillor Tim Harrison.

Malcolm Swinburn, Rob Pepper and Coun Tim Harrison with the nativity scene.

Coun Harrison took Malcolm and Rob for Christmas lunch last week at the Grantham College & University Centre Apple Tree Restaurant, to say thank you to them both on behalf of Grantham.

Malcolm Swinburn and Rob Pepper enjoying lunch.

A poster that accompanies the scene.

He described the pair as “legends”, adding: “Get your children down there and let them enjoy it. It's Grantham's nativity restored by Grantham people.”