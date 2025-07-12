Pupils and staff enjoyed a party with ice cream to celebrate two new schools being welcomed into a federation.

Wyndham Park Nursery School has been part of Grantham’s community for more than 82 years and in 2023 collaborated with Gainsborough Nursery School to form the Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation.

Boston Nursery School and Kingsdown Nursery School in Lincoln - which is also celebrating their 30th anniversary this year - have been welcomed into the federation.

Children enjoying a party. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Laura Cook, executive headteacher, who leads the federation, said: “Wyndham Park Nursery School has a long-standing reputation for delivering high- quality early years education.

“It’s wonderful to see the federation grow, with Boston and Kingsdown officially joining us.

“Together, we are stronger - and committed to ensuring every child receives the very best start in life.”

Ice cream fun. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

To mark Federation Day the four schools held a fun day on Monday (July 7), with children at Wyndham Park having an ice cream van visit party day.

Each school also received a special friendship bench to commemorate the occasion as a lasting symbol of the Federation’s shared values of kindness, inclusion, and community.

The aim of the federation is to share leadership and expertise to continue delivering exceptional early years education across Lincolnshire.

Following overwhelming support from staff and families during a recent consultation, the success of the collaboration has led to its expansion.

All four schools are maintained nursery schools, led by qualified teachers and Early Years specialists.

They provide inclusive, play-based learning for children from the age of two, supporting a wide range of needs including SEND, EAL, and additional developmental support.

Families can use their 15 or 30 hours of funded childcare not only for core sessions, but also for breakfast and after-school clubs, giving greater flexibility for working parents