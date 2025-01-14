Two people have been released by police after reports they were in possession of a firearm.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to reports of a firearm and potential altercation at an address in Tamar Court, Grantham, yesterday afternoon (Monday, January 13).

Officers arrested two people on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A large police presence was called to Grantham.

These two people have now been released without any further action.