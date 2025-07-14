Two drivers face enforcement action after police stopped dangerously overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles on the A1 at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations posted on Saturday that officers had stopped a Ford Transit near Grantham towing a caravan described as “twice its size” and found it was nearly two tonnes over the legal train weight.

The vehicle also had no tax.

The Ford Transit stopped for towing an overloaded caravan nearly two tonnes above legal weight on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: X/@LincsPoliceOps

Officers reported the driver for summons for several offences.

“When towing, always check the plated weight of your vehicle,” warned the Roads Policing Unit in a post about the incident on X.com (formerly Twitter), urging drivers to take vehicle weight limits seriously.

In a separate stop along the same stretch of road, officers halted a van whose driver attempted to disguise the lack of a working handbrake by putting the vehicle in gear when stationary.

Van stopped on the A1 near Grantham with no working handbrake and visible oil leak, prohibited from use by police. Photo: X/@LincsPoliceOps

Despite the tactic, a visible pool of oil gave away the vehicle’s poor condition, officers said on Saturday evening.

Officers issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and prohibited the van from further use.