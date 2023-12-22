Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a 17-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of an imitation firearm.

The two men were arrested yesterday (Thursday, December 21) after police received reports of a male with a firearm in the St Peter’s Hill area, in Grantham, at around 11.30pm.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old man. Picture: iStock

An anonymous resident spotted armed police officers last night on the corner of Castlegate and Bluegate.

The resident said: “I got woken up by a lot of shouting and lots of cars what were screeching to a halt.

“That was when I looked out the window and there were several cars and quite a few armed police.

“My heart was pounding.”

The two men remain in custody and await questioning.