Two teenagers arrested in Grantham on suspicion of firearm offences
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.
Lincolnshire Police arrested a 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a 17-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of an imitation firearm.
The two men were arrested yesterday (Thursday, December 21) after police received reports of a male with a firearm in the St Peter’s Hill area, in Grantham, at around 11.30pm.
An anonymous resident spotted armed police officers last night on the corner of Castlegate and Bluegate.
The resident said: “I got woken up by a lot of shouting and lots of cars what were screeching to a halt.
“That was when I looked out the window and there were several cars and quite a few armed police.
“My heart was pounding.”
The two men remain in custody and await questioning.