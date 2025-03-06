Two brave and inspirational young children have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

The 14th Children of Courage Awards, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven and attended by members of all three of the town’s rotaries, were held at the Conservative Club last night (Wednesday, March 6), recognising Emily Wild and Myles Broadbent.

Chris Knight, Rotary district governor, presented the awards, saying: “It’s evenings like this that make you feel very humble. It also makes you feel very lucky in life.”

Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Children of Courage Awards at Grantham Conservative Club. Myles Broadbent and Emily Wild with Rotary members. Photo: David Lowndes

He said there was a lot Rotarians, and others, could learn from young people who showed compassion for others and demonstrated resilience in their lives.

He noted that, in his role as district governor, he attended a number of events but said it was “worth the 120-mile round trip to come here this evening to see these wonderful people”.

The children were allowed to select their own introduction music for the evening, with Emily choosing Taylor Swift’s Lover and Myles choosing Tame Impala’s Let It Happen.

Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Children of Courage Awards at Grantham Conservative Club. Myles Broadbent and Emily Wild with their awards. Photo: David Lowndes

The winners were:

Emily Wild

Emily, 11, a pupil at Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, shows remarkable resilience despite a serious cardiac condition.

Emily, known for her sense of humour, love for horse riding, and caring nature, is praised for her bravery and support of her family and friends.

She was nominated for the Child of Courage Award for her inspiring achievements and the positive impact she has on those around her.

Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Children of Courage Awards at Grantham Conservative Club. District Governor Chris Knight presents award to Emily Wild. Photo: David Lowndes

They said that despite her condition, she was strong-willed and does not let this stop her from enjoying life.

Julia Kay, assistant headteacher at GANF, said: “Emily is very deserving of this award as she continues to demonstrate resilience in all aspects of life, at home, school, and beyond.

“Emily has a serious cardiac condition but is determined, and she does not let this stop her from enjoying her life to the fullest.

“She takes ownership of her own medical condition, and she supports the adults around her in managing her health.

“In school, Emily shows determination and enthusiasm for her learning. She tries her best, always, most of the time with a smile on her face.

“Her family and all of us at school are extremely proud of the achievements Emily has made.

“She shows bravery in her daily life, overcoming numerous hurdles throughout her childhood.

“We are delighted that Emily has been nominated for the Child of Courage Award – very well deserved. Emily is an inspiration to us all.”

Emily’s parents, Emma and David Wild, were there to support her. Emma said: “I’m incredibly proud, more than she will ever really understand, with everything that she’s been through, everything she’s endured – more than some people ever do in a lifetime. It’s humbling.”

Emma explained that Emily’s condition includes tetralogy of Fallot, pulmonary atresia, and other cardiac concerns, resulting in a collateral system of issues, meaning “her plumbing is completely wrong in her heart and lungs” and leaving her future unknown.

Doctors originally didn’t think she would make it past her first birthday, but she is now nearly 12 years old, with Emma adding: “That is why tonight means so much to me.”

Myles Broadbent

Myles Broadbent, who has autism, is an 11-year-old pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy.

Teachers said Miles, a member of the Blue House – the Knight family – had embodied the academy’s core values and consistently excelled academically and in extracurricular activities.

He has been a prefect, a reliable helper, and a generous leader, often assisting others and ensuring their well-being.

Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Children of Courage Awards at Grantham Conservative Club. Myles Broadbent with District Governor Chris Knight. Photo: David Lowndes

Miles is now going on to study politics, sociology, and geography in year 12, with aspirations for university.

Staff and peers praise his kindness, compassion, and dedication.

Head of house Michaela Jallow said: “He is an inspiration and deserves the very best that life has to offer.

Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Children of Courage Awards at Grantham Conservative Club. Myles Broadbent with his gift from school. Photo: David Lowndes

“Miles is such a genuinely lovely person. He is always the first to offer to help staff, as well as finding solutions for the students.

“He is so highly thought of by everyone; nothing is ever too much effort for Miles.”

Despite his own anxieties, he delivered training to all staff on neurodiversity and also mentors and supports other vulnerable students.

Myles has litter-picked on site for years and models an excellent community spirit.

A piece of writing from Myles was read out, in which he said most people viewed disability as a disadvantage, seeing those affected as the unlucky few, unaware of what they had achieved.

Myles also shared that although his autism had ups and downs, he never considered it a curse, but rather a gift.

The school also presented Myles with their own gift, a letter M formed of words used to describe him by friends and teachers.

Myles thanked his school and family for “going above and beyond” in his journey.

“They do the job of what I’m sure sometimes even a hundred people can’t accomplish, they do it every day, and I love them,” he said.

Mum Andrea Broadbent said she was “incredibly proud” and surprised by the work Myles’ teachers had put in to celebrate him.

“I know how wonderful he is, but it’s so nice to hear other people say it,” she said.

“The fact that he is neurodiverse means he takes on the world in his own way; he’s amazing.”

She praised the school for all the support they had given Myles.

The awards were presented by Chris Knight.

Following a buffet, a welcome from Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven president Mary McKinlay, and grace led by member Claire Storer, the awards were presented to each nominee.

Winners received a certificate, a trophy, and a goody bag of treats.