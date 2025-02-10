Home   Grantham   News   Article

Vaculug, based in Grantham, officially becomes B Corp

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:47, 10 February 2025

A tyre company has achieved an accreditation recognising its efforts to become sustainable.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Hill Foot near Grantham, has officially become a Certified B Corporation, meaning it has been verified to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Mark Holloway, head of sustainability and compliance at Vaculug, said: “For nearly 75 years, Vaculug has been at the forefront of sustainable tyre solutions, introducing innovative retreading technologies that reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of tyres.

Vaculug has become a B Corp
“Achieving our B Corp status after a year-long certification process is a natural progression of our commitment to making a positive impact on both our industry and the wider world.

“Being the first retreader in Europe to achieve this certification is a significant milestone for us and for the sector as a whole.”

Through its retreading process, Vaculug helps fleets significantly cut carbon emissions and reduce its environmental footprint.

