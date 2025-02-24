Residents have been thanked for their support towards those who had to flee their home country from war.

Three years ago today (Monday, February 24) Ukraine was invaded by Russia, resulting in millions fleeing their home country.

Some people who fled came to Grantham for a new start. They have now thanked the town for welcoming them and supporting them.

Some goodies from the afternoon tea.

On Saturday (February 22), an afternoon tea was held at the Jubilee Church Life Centre in London Road - which has acted as a support centre for them - to thank people who have supported them over the last three years.

Karen Marlor, of Jubilee Church Life Centre, said: “Afternoon tea was lovingly presented by a team of Ukrainians and was absolutely delicious.

The thank you display in Westgate Hall

“After three years of this dreadful war, we wanted to say thank you to people who have helped the Ukrainian community.”

A thank you display has also been put up in the windows of Westgate Hall.

“The display shows some of the personal challenges faced by our friends temporarily living in Grantham,” added Karen.

It also includes information on the Boxes of Love project, launched by Kateryna Buchatska, who lived in Grantham, and her mother Elena to help elderly people in Ukraine.