Workshops aiming to help charities, SMEs and community groups grow and access funding will be offered from November.

Harlaxton Manor’s latest initiative is hosted by Harlaxton College in partnership with South Kesteven District Council and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Eligible social economy organisations and SMEs with charitable objectives can access the workshops at no cost.

Wray Irwin (centre) delivering the Impact Booster programme with local enterprise organisations. From left: Darren Bicknell, Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust; Liam Clamp, The Community Bistro; Betty Berthabaud, Community Lab Initiative CIC; Sandra Mullin, On Yer Bike Grantham; Wray Irwin, Harlaxton College; Tim Clayton and Trish Kelly, Skylark Fostering; Matt Clamp, The Boutique. Photo: Supplied

Dr Wray Irwin, programme director at Harlaxton College, said: “This scheme is practical, local support for South Kesteven’s SMEs and hardworking charitable and social enterprises.

“We are combining workshops at Harlaxton Manor with online sessions and one-to-one mentoring so organisations can unlock funding, plan sustainable growth and deliver more for people across the region.”

The programme offers four courses, which organisations can attend individually or as a full series.

The Impact Booster is tailored for early-stage groups, combining three in-person workshops with online sessions and mentoring to improve funding applications and impact measurement.

The Advanced Impact Booster is for established organisations, focusing on stress-testing business models, income diversification and long-term resilience.

Participants can also join the Adaptive Leadership in Action programme to develop practical leadership skills, and the Virtual Networking Series, which brings together social economy leaders online with guest speakers covering fundraising, digital tools and impact measurement.

The programme is open to organisations that are based in or serve South Kesteven.

Priority will be given to those demonstrating a clear local benefit.

Applications for the 2025 intake are now open, with the first workshop scheduled for November 10.

For more information or to apply, visit www.college.harlaxton.co.uk/programs/impact-booster or contact Wray Irwin at wirwin@harlaxton.ac.uk