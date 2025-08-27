A coordinated dawn raid has resulted in two untaxed vehicles being seized from village streets.

The operation, which took place in Ropsley, near Grantham, at around 6am, involved South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Lincolnshire Police.

Council action followed complaints from residents about vehicles on Chapel Hill and High Street that were untaxed, unroadworthy, obstructing parking and reportedly attracting anti-social behaviour.

One of the seized vehicles, a Volkswagen Polo, being removed on a low-loader. Photo: Supplied/DVLA

Coun Virginia Moran (Ind), SKDC’s cabinet member with oversight of anti-social behaviour, said: “We will always seek to act where anti-social behaviour impacts our residents.

“This operation in Ropsley was a prime example of effective partnership working.”

The DVLA is now checking the registered keepers of the seized vehicles, which had not been declared off the road (SORN).

Under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 and associated regulations, owners of untaxed vehicles face penalties, including a £30 settlement plus one and a half times the outstanding tax.

Failure to settle may result in prosecution, with fines of up to £1,000 or five times the tax due.