A new CCTV system in South Kesteven has picked up more than 6,000 incidents since it was installed.

South Kesteven District Council installed an improved CCTV network when it moved its system to Grantham Police Station at a cost of £620,000.

The control room has been upgraded, a new management system has been set up and new work stations and a work wall have been created to provide coverage of Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping town centres.

Sara Munton, deputy police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire, Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council and Superintendent Phil Baker, Lincolnshire Police western area commander in the new facilities.

The new CCTV system went live in March.

In every month since it went live, it has captured more than 800 incidents. In March, it recorded 805 incidents, 925 incidents in April, 930 incidents in May, 880 incidents in June, 992 incidents in July, 922 incidents in August and 894 incidents in September.

The district council said that the incidents were not crime figures but activity which has been picked up by the CCTV system.

The incidents included anti-social behaviour, arrests, and public order offences.

It said it had also picked up activity from its Shoplink and Pubwatch initiatives in which retailers and licensed premises respectfully work with the police to share information to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for the district council said: "Relocating our CCTV control room to Grantham Police Station means the system is more streamlined, resulting in a reduced timeline for the police to review CCTV footage, use of more modern facilities installed in the new centre and a stronger working relationship with our police colleagues.

"We provide information and intelligence on potential crimes rather than a mechanism to prevent crime, although the service could be seen as a deterrent.

"We continue to monitor 24/7 as before and our work supports everything from detecting shoplifting suspects to providing information to insurance companies when we have captured footage of road accidents.

“We provide support to the police on request, as well as alerting their officers on the ground to potential ongoing incidents.

"Locations of our cameras are available to see online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/CCTV"

The project cost £620,000, with 500,000 coming from the district council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the rest coming from the council’s budget.