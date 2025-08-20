US pop punk stars Keep Flying are preparing for an exciting gig in Lincolnshire this week - and entry is free of charge.

The east coast five-piece - whose song High Cholesterol has racked up more than 550,000 plays on Spotify - have previously shared a stage with such scene favourites as Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Save Ferris.

Fresh from their UK tour, the band will take to the stage at Grantham’s Edwards Bar and Lounge on Saturday (August 23) as they prepare for next month’s Four Chord Music Festival where they will join Blink-182 on the line up.

The show is being put on by the town’s Wake The Dead Promotion, whose mission is to bring back a vibrant live music scene for original bands in the area.

“Keep Flying are more than a band—they’re an experience,” said Wake The Dead’s Danny Charles and Niall Perry, promising their Lincolnshire gig will be the most intimate one of their time in the UK.

“Their music fuses high-energy pop-punk anthems with a powerful brass section and heartfelt ballads that stay with you long after the show.

“Edwards Bar will host the most intimate stop on their UK tour.”

“With this show, we hope to reignite the alternative scene that once made Grantham a destination for live music.”

This is a rare chance to see a band of this calibre in Grantham, and to make things even better, entry is free of charge.

Supporting Keep Flying will be two local bands, Grantham alt-rockers favourites Head Cloud and Sleaford’s own Hands Down.

The event begins at 7pm.