A skip caught on fire last night (Sunday, March 9).

Grantham fire crews were called to a skip fire in Uplands Drive, Grantham, at around 10.35pm.

Crews extinguished the fire that resulted in moderate fire damage to the skip and its contents.

Grantham fire crews were called to Uplands Drive, Grantham. Picture: iStock

The fire was a result of carelessly discarded smoking materials.