A town councillor has resigned from his seat this week, leaving a vacancy to be filled.

Grantham Town Council confirmed that Chris Noon (Independent) has stepped down from his role as councillor for Harrowby Ward.

Coun Noon was elected in May 2024 with 442 votes, securing one of Harrowby's three seats. He was joined at the time by Bruce Wells (451 votes) and Declan Gibbons (339 votes).

Councillor Chris Noon.

Coun Noon also serves as a Grantham Independent member of South Kesteven District Council.

His resignation from the town council was formally noted in a public notice issued on Grantham Town Council’s website earlier this week.

A by-election will be held within 60 days if ten electors from the Harrowby Ward submit a request to the Returning Officer at South Kesteven District Council within 14 days, excluding weekends and bank holidays. This means the deadline is Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Signed requests can be sent by email or as a scanned copy of a letter.

If no valid election requests are received, the town council will fill the vacancy through co-option, allowing councillors to select a new representative.

A town council spokesperson stated that no further comment would be made.

Coun Noon has been approached for further comment.

South Kesteven District Council has also been approached regarding Coun Noon’s position on his district seat.