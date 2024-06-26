Police are investigating the theft of multiple sets of golf clubs and high-value clothing from a property last week.

The incident on Ermine Street, Ancaster, was reported between 8.30pm on June 19 and 6am on June 20.

A post by Grantham Police said stolen items include a men’s Ping golf set with a sky caddy, a women’s Ping set in a purple bag, tailor-made Ping clubs, and various waterproof garments.

Some of the gear that was stolen from the property in Ancaster.

Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them via phone, email, or Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting quoting incident 55 of June 20.