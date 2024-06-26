Lincolnshire Police appeal for information on Ancaster golf club theft
Police are investigating the theft of multiple sets of golf clubs and high-value clothing from a property last week.
The incident on Ermine Street, Ancaster, was reported between 8.30pm on June 19 and 6am on June 20.
A post by Grantham Police said stolen items include a men’s Ping golf set with a sky caddy, a women’s Ping set in a purple bag, tailor-made Ping clubs, and various waterproof garments.
Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them via phone, email, or Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting quoting incident 55 of June 20.