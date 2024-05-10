Police stopped a van driver for failing to present their driving card.

Lincolnshire Police officers stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham after it was travelling down from the country for some time.

The van was fitted with a tachograph, a device that records driving times and rest periods, but the driver failed to insert his drivers card.

The van stopped on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers issued the driver with a fixed penalty notice and he was to take 11 hours rest before continuing with his journey.