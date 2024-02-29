A van was severely damaged in a fire.

The vehicle caught on fire near Bottesford Football Club, in Nottingham Road, just after 10am this morning (Thursday, February 27).

There was 50% damage to the van.

The road was closed in both directions from the A52 to Longhedge Lane while emergency services tackled the blaze.

The vehicle is on fire near Bottesford Football Club. Photo: Catherine Skippen

A Grantham fire crew used equipment including a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The fire was a result of an engine fault.