Van severely damaged in fire near Bottesford Football Club
A van was severely damaged in a fire.
The vehicle caught on fire near Bottesford Football Club, in Nottingham Road, just after 10am this morning (Thursday, February 27).
There was 50% damage to the van.
The road was closed in both directions from the A52 to Longhedge Lane while emergency services tackled the blaze.
A Grantham fire crew used equipment including a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
The fire was a result of an engine fault.