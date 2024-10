Police officers have stopped a vehicle on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police’s road policing unit stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham earlier today (Tuesday, October 15).

The driver was stopped for having no tachograph in use - a device that records a vehicle's driving time, speed and distance - and “surprisingly” no wheel on the trailer.

The vehicle was stopped by police on the A1 near Grantham.

Officers reported the driver for both offences.