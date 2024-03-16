A veteran is taking on a 24-hour challenge to raise money for two charities.

After being discharged from the army in 2017 for his injuries, Steve Puckett set out to use his time to help others.

He will now be taking on the Cateran Yomp, a 54-mile charity walk through the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland over a 24-hour period on June 8.

Steve Puckett was discharged from the Army in 2017.

Steve, who lives in Grantham, will be raising money for the BHive Community Hub in Finkin Street, Grantham, and the Army Benevolent Fund.

“I am an Armed Forces veteran who has seen the impact first hand that both these charities have had on people’s lives,” said Steve.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

He added: “I am one of the executive trustees down at the BHive, so I have an invested interest in the centre.

“People should invest in the local community, especially for a great cause like the BHive.

Steve Puckett on Remembrance Day 2023.

“We have different groups come everyday, supporting those in need with mental health issues, dementia, the blind and much more.

“Being self-sufficient, any amount of money raised will be put back into the centre and go a long way in keeping the many groups we have with the essentials.

“We have an open door policy where individuals don't have to book an appointment, they can walk in and get seen and made to feel at ease by one of our volunteers.”

To prepare, Steve is easing into his training, however he will be taking on more challenges in the lead up to June.

In March, he will be running the Cheviots Challenge, a 27-mile marathon through Northumberland National Park.

In April, he will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, a 24-mile round trip through the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

“This gives me around a month to let any little niggly injuries settle before the Cateran Yomp,” added Steve.

Then dependent on injuries, Steve hopes to take part in a half marathon in May before his ultimate challenge.

Anyone who would like to donate to Steve’s GoFundMe page can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/place2bee-abf-soldiers-charity.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk